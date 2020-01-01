View email in your browser Your Daily Inspiration For September 28 PepsiCo, Nestlé Global and Others Join Retailers in Initiative to Reduce Waste 2020 has been a rough year for everyone — but it has not stopped corporations from joining initiatives that can benefit others and the environment. Read Article

Majority of Shoppers Prefer Contactless Store Pickups For months, people have asked, “When will things get back to normal?” But things may never be the same in the retail sector, if the findings of a recent report are any indication. Read Article

JLL Task Force to Help Retailers Convert from Bricks to Clicks E-commerce was already growing in popularity at the start of 2020, but no one could have foreseen the sonic boom it has since experienced. Many retailers are struggling with this abrupt change. Read Article

By the Numbers 30% General Mills pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% across its full supply chain — from farm to fork to landfill — over the next 10 years. The company also committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Today's Quote/Unquote: "With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations." — Jeff Bezos, this week announcing new Amazon initiatives to make it easier for customers to shop for more sustainable products. A "Climate Pledge Friendly" label on 25,000-plus products will signify that they have been certified to help protect the environment. Watch This Pajamas Are the New Jeans: How Fashion Retail Changed in 2020 CBS News looks into how the $400-billion-a-year fashion industry has adapted during the pandemic. See Video

