By the Numbers

— Jeff Steiner, a Five Guys Burger and Fries franchisee in Myrtle Beach, S.C, who will open the company's first restaurant to offer a drive-thru window for pickup. However, customers can't order food at the drive-thru; it will only serve as a pick-up window for any online orders. Five Guys operates more than 1,500 locations around the world. The Myrtle Beach location will be a "guinea pig" for possible future pick-up window locations, Steiner said. (Myrtle Beach Online)