By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For September 28
5 Tips to Gain the Best Customer Experience During COVID-19
Understand your customer and focus on personalization, among other things.
Is Dunkin’ Hijacking National Coffee Day?
Fast-food operation is declaring Sept. 29 as "National Dunkin' Day." Oh, the nerve!
That's the compound annual growth rate for global fast-food chain restaurants through 2027 when the market is expected to reach $800 billion, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market is currently estimated to be worth US$652.3 billion.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"It’ll be as close to touchless as you can get. It’s really just taking what today’s world has become and adapting to that."
— Jeff Steiner, a Five Guys Burger and Fries franchisee in Myrtle Beach, S.C, who will open the company's first restaurant to offer a drive-thru window for pickup. However, customers can't order food at the drive-thru; it will only serve as a pick-up window for any online orders. Five Guys operates more than 1,500 locations around the world. The Myrtle Beach location will be a "guinea pig" for possible future pick-up window locations, Steiner said. (Myrtle Beach Online)
Big Tipper and a Even a Bigger Heart
Utah couple takes up collection and provides more than a $12,000 tip to 89-year-old Papa John’s pizza delivery driver.
