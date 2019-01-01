View email in your browser Your Inspiration For September 28 Is Your Company ‘Flying Blind?’ If there is a weak link somewhere in your company’s cybersecurity, you likely will find it in a vendor somewhere in your supply chain. That’s according to the results of a survey that found more than 90% of U.S. organizations had experienced a cybersecurity breach due to vendor vulnerabilities. Read Article

Ready for ‘The Next Big Challenge?’ If today’s supply chain were a person, would we all be a little in awe of it — and maybe pity it a little, too? Just think of all the demands we put on it. Read Article

Report Calls for More Government Accountability of Foreign Suppliers Sustainability is a growing priority for companies with supply chains that extend to developing countries. But it’s not just sneakers, smart phones and other consumer products that raise red flags. The U.S. government has been known to procure from some sketchy sources. Read Article

By the Numbers $586 billion That was the value of goods purchased by the 15 largest U.S. government agencies in 2019, according to a new report from the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights on government procurement. Quote/Unquote: "The next big challenge will be future proofing the logistics workforce through training and upskilling in increasingly technologically sophisticated operations; this will take center stage on the strategic agendas of supply chain organizations in the years to come." — Matthias Heutger, a SVP at DHL and its global head of innovation and commercial development, commenting on trends in logistics.

