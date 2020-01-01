Today's Quote/Unquote: "The actions we continued to take in response to COVID-19, which include being laser-focused on execution and strengthening our business model, resulted in significantly improved first quarter performance that exceeded expectations. I'm incredibly proud of how our restaurant teams have adapted to our new operating environment and their ongoing dedication to safety and delivering exceptional guest experiences." — Gene Lee, CEO of Darden Restaurants, which reported sales of $1.53 billion for the 2020 fiscal first quarter ending Aug. 30, a decrease of 28.4% from the same quarter last year. But Darden — which operates Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille and other restaurants — expects only an 18% decrease in sales the next quarter.