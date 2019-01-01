Retail-Tuesday-Sept. 29 AutoZone running on all cylinders ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser
Retail Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For September 29

Why Amazon Could Have its Biggest Prime Day Ever

Company said it’s increasing its commitment to small business partners this year with its biggest small business promotion ever.
Read Article

Hormel Takes its Oven-Baked Egg Bites Show on the Road

Company’s Black Label Breakfast Food Truck is touring several areas of the country offering samples of a new product.
Read Article

New Hiring App Focuses on Manufacturing, Retail Positions

QuickHire matches job seekers with jobs that may not require a college degree.
Read Article

By the Numbers

$4.5 billion

That’s what AutoZone posted as net sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, a 14% increase from its fiscal fourth quarter in 2019. Net income increased 31%.

Product Spotlight

ParmCrisps Offering Plant-Based Option

Snack manufacturer says new product is made from 100% dairy-free cheese and comes in two flavors.
Read Article and See More New Products

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.