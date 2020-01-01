View email in your browser Your Inspiration For September 30 6 Steps to Greatness How do you achieve supply chain greatness? Malcolm Gladwell famously wrote that 10,000 hours of practice “is the magic number of greatness.” Maybe, maybe not. But a more practical approach might be found in a new McKinsey & Co. report, “How Great Supply Chain Organizations Work.” Read Article

Manage Upwards So Supply Chain Gets the Influence it Deserves Here are 3 best practices to help you and your team get the credit and influence supply chain deserves in the board room. Read Article

JLL Task Force to Help Retailers Convert from Bricks to Clicks E-commerce was already growing in popularity at the start of 2020, but no one could have foreseen the sonic boom it has since experienced. One result: unprecedented pressure on retailers. Read Article

By the Numbers $211.5 billion That was the value of e-commerce sales in Q2 2020, according to Armstrong & Associates. For a little perspective, it was a 44.5% increase above Q2 2019. Quote/Unquote: "As supply chain leaders, we tend to deal with large workforces that are geographically distributed. ... The best leaders understand that adapting their communication styles is necessary for effective communication across borders. One feature that should never change, however, is a commitment to authenticity." — Saif Rivers, vice president of global business services at IBM, blogging about "leading through uncertainty" on the Association for Supply Chain Management website. Inspiring Organization BNSF Logistics Delivers What Matters The promise and the power behind BNSF Logistics, LLC — a Berkshire Hathaway company and subsidiary of Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC — lies in its purpose: “We Deliver What Matters.” Sponsored Content Read Article

