COVID-19 Still Threatens Thousands of Franchised Businesses The pandemic has already caused more than 32,000 franchise businesses to close and 1.4 million people to lose their jobs. According to a recent report from the International Franchise Association, more closures are expected unless there is government intervention.

5 Tips to Gain the Best Customer Experience During COVID-19 Whether fine dining or fast casual, great service now revolves around the customer experience you bring to every transaction. Here are some tips for planing for the future to provide the best service.

IV Therapy Chain Starts Franchising to Relieve Americans' Hangovers Denver-based Hydrate IV Bar recently launched its national franchise program as more Americans report they are drinking the same amount of alcohol or more during the coronavirus pandemic.

By the Numbers $44,500 That's how much Bruster's Real Ice Cream raised during its "Bruster's Cones for a Cause" event on Sept. 12. For every waffle cone sold, Bruster's donated $1 to Feeding America. Customers and franchisees raised $24,500 and corporate donated an additional $20,000. The total $44,500 donation will help provide 890,000 meals to communities nationwide. Quote/Unquote: "I realized that as more visitors arrive looking to experience Oregon's natural resources, the need for sustainable and soundless forms of mobility are growing in popularity as alternative modes of exploring the wilderness while preserving it." — Charles Hildreth, franchise owner of Voltaire Cycles of Central Oregon in Bend, Ore., said about opening his e-mobility location on Oct. 10. (Bicycle Retailer)

