By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For Oct. 8
Exploring the Rise of Electrification in Manufacturing
The growth of environmental stewardship is placing manufacturers at a crossroads for how they source the energy that powers their operations.
180 Businesses Have a Chance to End Up in Walmart
Out of 800 small businesses, almost 180 are moving on to the next round of Walmart’s first-ever virtual Open Call event. This is a chance to land their products in the nation’s largest retailer’s stores and club shelves.
Food Manufacturers, Grocers Prepare for Increase in Demand this Winter
Flu season is upon us and combining that with the coronavirus threat could result in a second wave of panic buying among consumers this winter. Food manufacturers and grocers are working to make sure food doesn't fly off the shelves like it did in March.
That's how much the Environmental Protection Agency awarded Western Nevada College to help Nevada businesses reduce the pollution they create. The college, in partnership with the nonprofit GreenUP!, will focus on two business sectors: food and beverage and automotive repair and maintenance.
Quote/Unquote:
"They look like hospitals these days. Those people are the real heroes of the food system these days."
— Hanneke Faber, president of food and refreshments for Unilever, commenting on the company's factories where, as in other food plants, protective gear and social distancing protocols are now being used extensively. (The Wall Street Journal)
