Your Inspiration For October 15
Yesterday’s Hotel is Today’s Polling Place
As Election Day draws near and bookings have dropped, some hotels are taking on an entirely new role altogether.
Cornerstone Collective Announces New Hotel Design Standards
The Nexus Design Standards give hotel brands, owners and operators a plan for safely designing properties for today and during the eventual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infor Increases Hoteliers’ Forecasting Abilities With Its EzRMS App
Infor's updates to its revenue management application will help users optimize revenue.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are dying. It is well past time for our leaders in Washington to pass a stimulus bill to help these employees and businesses in the hardest-hit industries, including and especially, ours. It is unacceptable for Congress to adjourn without passing a bill."
— Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Assocation, on Congress adjourning before passing a new stimulus bill.
