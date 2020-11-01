View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For Oct. 22 GM to Open ‘Factory ZERO’ to Build Electric Vehicles General Motors recently announced a new mission and name for its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which was at one time slated to close as part of a massive company restructuring. Calling it "Factory ZERO," GM will solely build electric vehicles at the facility. Read Article

Industrial Production Shows Decline with Output ‘Well Below Expectations’ The Federal Reserve reported U.S. industrial production fell 0.6% in September, which is the industry's first decline since a 12.7% drop in April amid the shutdowns of businesses.

Coalition Launched to Address Food Industry’s Greatest Challenges On World Food Day, Oct. 16, CEOs and executive leaders from some of the largest food and agriculture companies and research institutions launched MBOLD, a coalition of global leaders focused on addressing major challenges facing the food and agriculture sector. Read Article

By the Numbers 73% The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly 73% of the workers at food processing and manufacting plants, as well as agriculture workplaces across the country, who were diagnosed with the coronavirus, were Hispanic or Latino. This is despite them accounting for only 37% of the workforce in these settings. Quote/Unquote: "The demand for individual mobility has gone through the roof, and I think this pandemic/shelter-in-place has shifted the American psyche in a long-term way, and it's hard to predict past five years, but for the next three to five years, there's been a shift in demand." — Mike Jackson, CEO of AutoNation, speaking about how the coronavirus pandemic shifted American attitudes toward personal vehicles. The auto dealership chain achieved all-time record earings per share in the third-quarter. (CNBC) Product Spotlight Boulder Canyon Introducing Thin & Crispy Chips Boulder Canyon's Thin & Crispy potato chips are cooked in avocado oil and feature a unique buttery flavor with an extra-crispy bite, according to Utz Brands, which manufactures the line.

