Your Inspiration For Oct. 29

8 Disruptive Technologies Shaping the Future of Smart Manufacturing

Manufacturing association SME will explore these technologies during “The Best of SMX Virtual Event” on Oct. 29. SME believes they are destined to change the face of manufacturing globally over the next decade.
Freshly Opens West Coast Facility to Increase Production Capacity

As demand for its chef-cooked meals continues to surge, New York-based fresh-prepared meal delivery service Freshly Inc. is expanding its food manufacturing operations with a new facility in Commerce, Calif.
Dealing with Dealers During Covid-19: Equipment Repurchase

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an uptick in dealer terminations, which can trigger unexpected and costly equipment repurchase obligations. 
By the Numbers

84%

That's the percentage of companies that have high-risk cybersecurity vulnerabilities, according to a recent study from Positive Technologies. The report draws on data from more than 3,500 scans of corporate network perimeter hosts. Manufacturing accounted for one-third (32%) of all tested organizations.
ECRM - PPE

Quote/Unquote:

"If there is that much change, you've got to be agile, and you've got to be efficient, because everywhere you go, somebody is going to make sure their product costs less. Or you could just stay where you are and hope that somehow this works out."

Colin Parris, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GE Digital, speaking about the rate of change the manufacturing industry is facing and how manufacturers need to manage and adapt to minimize risk. (Forbes)

Product Spotlight

Safe Spacer Helps Workers Keep Their Distance

Social distancing has become essential to keeping people safe, particularly in the workplace. This wearable device detects when someone is within six feet and gives the wearer a visual, vibrating or audio alarm warning. 
