By the Numbers

Quote/Unquote: "If there is that much change, you've got to be agile, and you've got to be efficient, because everywhere you go, somebody is going to make sure their product costs less. Or you could just stay where you are and hope that somehow this works out." — Colin Parris, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GE Digital, speaking about the rate of change the manufacturing industry is facing and how manufacturers need to manage and adapt to minimize risk. (Forbes)