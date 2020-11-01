By the Numbers

|
Your Inspiration For Oct. 29
8 Disruptive Technologies Shaping the Future of Smart Manufacturing
Manufacturing association SME will explore these technologies during “The Best of SMX Virtual Event” on Oct. 29. SME believes they are destined to change the face of manufacturing globally over the next decade.
Freshly Opens West Coast Facility to Increase Production Capacity
As demand for its chef-cooked meals continues to surge, New York-based fresh-prepared meal delivery service Freshly Inc. is expanding its food manufacturing operations with a new facility in Commerce, Calif.
Dealing with Dealers During Covid-19: Equipment Repurchase
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an uptick in dealer terminations, which can trigger unexpected and costly equipment repurchase obligations.