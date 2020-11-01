"We are increasing jobs, despite automation. In the history of our supply chain evolution, automation has never caused us to lay off employees."

|
Honeywell Study Suggests Automation Creates Jobs
Looking for more evidence that automation continues to make inroads into logistics hubs? A new report and a major funding announcement, both revealed last week, made clear the trend continues as businesses seek greater efficiencies.
Coronavirus Concerns Birth Bipartisan Bills
Lawmakers from both major parties converged in Washington this week to agree on something. Really, it’s true. And what they found common ground on was the urgent need for the United States to strengthen medical supply chains.
Walmart on Mission to Provide ‘Omni-Available’ Customer Experience
Walmart said it has identified four stores across the country to serve as test centers. The retailer is moving quickly to use its brick-and-mortar stores to not only serve in-store shoppers, but to flex to meet the needs of online shoppers.