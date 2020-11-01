View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For November 2 Honeywell Study Suggests Automation Creates Jobs Looking for more evidence that automation continues to make inroads into logistics hubs? A new report and a major funding announcement, both revealed last week, made clear the trend continues as businesses seek greater efficiencies. Read Article

Coronavirus Concerns Birth Bipartisan Bills Lawmakers from both major parties converged in Washington this week to agree on something. Really, it’s true. And what they found common ground on was the urgent need for the United States to strengthen medical supply chains. Read Article

Walmart on Mission to Provide ‘Omni-Available’ Customer Experience Walmart said it has identified four stores across the country to serve as test centers. The retailer is moving quickly to use its brick-and-mortar stores to not only serve in-store shoppers, but to flex to meet the needs of online shoppers. Read Article

Quote/Unquote: "We are increasing jobs, despite automation. In the history of our supply chain evolution, automation has never caused us to lay off employees." — Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of global logistics fulfillment, speaking with Supply Chain Best Practices about his company's new state-of-the art distribution center in Groveport, Ohio. Viewpoint Nine Supply Chain Strategies to Guide You After the Pandemic Even before the pandemic has ended, companies will need to start building a resilient supply chain to better manage risks. Read Article

Watch This How to Make Your Supply Chain Work for Your Business Amanda Johnson, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mented Cosmetics, shares her insights with Alibaba. See Video

