Your Inspiration For November 4
Marriott International Offers a Luxurious Alternative to Working at Home
Many people have found themselves working from home this year. But sometimes the home environment can provide distractions from work. Marriott International Inc. may have a solution to that problem.
Tripadvisor Helps Hotels Navigate the Pandemic
Tripadvisor announced the launch of its Spotlight and Reputation Pro technology solutions. Both aim to help hotels rebuild traveler confidence and attract new guests.
Hotels Offer Perks to Guests Who Voted
In case you missed it, there was an election this week. Some in the hospitality industry rewarded their guests with discounts and perks for taking the time to vote.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"One positive development is the number of top [urban] markets with positive gross operating profit per available room increased from eight in August to 12 in September."
— Audrey Kallman, operations analyst at STR, commenting on the most recent monthly P&L report for the hospitality industry.
