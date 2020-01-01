View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For November 6 How Do Leaders Succeed? They Adapt You might be hard-pressed to think of a more disruptive year than 2020, but here’s a contender: 65 million B.C. That, give or take, was when an asteroid landed off the coast of Mexico. Disruption with a capital "D" ensued. Read Article

Pandemic Takes Toll on Companies’ Reliance on China Nearly one in four retail companies recently surveyed said they planned to regionalize their supply chains to reduce dependence on China. Read Article

For Many Consumers, There’s No Going Back We became a nation of homebodies in 2020, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. Here is a partial list of things Americans say they will continue to do from home: shop, cook and work out. Read Article

Quote/Unquote: "Unlike neighboring countries, [Vietnam's] stringent lockdown measures contained COVID quickly, making it a safe place for international firms to do business. Supply chain and logistic industries that have strong operations out of Asia will reap the benefit." — Thomas Knudsen, Toll Group managing director, commenting on a trend among clients to find alternatives to China. Inspiring Organization Oliver Wight Americas Helps Marzetti and Lancaster Colony Corp. Adapt to Change with IBP Marzetti has survived — and thrived — through the ups and downs of the food industry for more than 120 years. The maker of salad dressings and dips has done so by making well-thought-out changes when needed. Read Article

Watch This Supply Chains in a Post-COVID World Dr. Jody Aked, director of startup Friday Pulse, discusses whether it's possible to “disclose impact" within global supply chains in this TEDx Talk. See Video

