By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For November 11
|
|
|
|
Why ‘Guilt Gifting’ Will be Popular This Holiday Season
|
|
Also, more than 40% of shoppers will be shipping most of their gifts because they won’t be seeing family and friends as a result of COVID-19 precautions, according to The NPD Group.
|
|
|
Guess You Can Call This a 'Beautiful' Match
|
|
Target and Ulta Beauty announced a long-term partnership that will feature Ulta Beauty “shop in shop” locations in select Target locations nationwide beginning next year.
|
|
|
|
|
That’s how many baby boomers say they are shopping online more because of the pandemic, according to the National Retail Federation, which calls the finding “significant” because most baby boomers (82%) have said in the past that they typically make less than half of their purchases online. Boomers' favorite product categories to buy online include personal care, pet supplies, clothing and groceries, with more buying mostly or entirely online as a direct result of COVID-19.
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
"We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts."
|
— Amazon, in response to the European Union issuing formal antitrust charges that the online retailer is abusing its dominance in online shopping in Germany and France.
|
|
|
|
|
Small Businesses in a Competitive Holiday Spirit
|
|
CBS New York reports on how small retailers in New Jersey plan to drum up business this holiday season.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences