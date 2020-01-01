By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For November 13
|
|
|
|
Never the Same? A Look at Impacts on Retail, Hotel and Logistics Properties
|
|
The pandemic has acted as “the ultimate accelerant to corporate transformation, speeding up many trends evident before the pandemic and pushing organizations toward change,” commercial real estate company JLL notes.
|
|
|
Researchers Want to Bring Chaos to Supply Chains (And That’s a Good Thing)
|
|
Researchers from Georgia State University will be looking for new and better ways to muck up illicit supply chains, such as those used in credit card or currency scams.
|
|
|
Schneider Electric Takes Steps to Strengthen its U.S. Supply Chain
|
|
As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen resilience, increase flexibility and safeguard its supply chain, Schneider Electric announced it is investing $40 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas.