By the Numbers

Never the Same? A Look at Impacts on Retail, Hotel and Logistics Properties

The pandemic has acted as “the ultimate accelerant to corporate transformation, speeding up many trends evident before the pandemic and pushing organizations toward change,” commercial real estate company JLL notes. 
Researchers Want to Bring Chaos to Supply Chains (And That's a Good Thing)

Researchers from Georgia State University will be looking for new and better ways to muck up illicit supply chains, such as those used in credit card or currency scams.
Schneider Electric Takes Steps to Strengthen its U.S. Supply Chain

As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen resilience, increase flexibility and safeguard its supply chain, Schneider Electric announced it is investing $40 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas. 
That's where "transportation, storage and distribution managers" land in a ranking of the top-paying jobs for adults without a college education. Based on U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, AdvisorSmith said their annual median salary is $94,560. At the top of the list are "nuclear power reactor operators" and "construction managers."

Quote/Unquote:

"Expect a healthy debate about reshoring supply chains and how to drive made-in-America programs as part of Biden’s economic stimulus plan."

Thomas Madrecki, supply chain vice president for the Consumer Brands Association, commenting this week on working with the new administration.

Inspiring Organization

Calego's Kits Offer Businesses Healthy Solutions

Calego International — which has a long history as a developer and distributor of luggage, travel bags and accessories — this year switched gears and launched its iFLY Smart face mask dispenser kits to make workplaces safer. 
Watch This

Rockwell Automation CEO on Biden Presidency, Supply Chains

Blake Moret talks about how his company is making improvements to supply chain, and expectations for the new administration.
