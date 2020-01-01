View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For November 13 Never the Same? A Look at Impacts on Retail, Hotel and Logistics Properties The pandemic has acted as “the ultimate accelerant to corporate transformation, speeding up many trends evident before the pandemic and pushing organizations toward change,” commercial real estate company JLL notes. Read Article

Researchers Want to Bring Chaos to Supply Chains (And That’s a Good Thing) Researchers from Georgia State University will be looking for new and better ways to muck up illicit supply chains, such as those used in credit card or currency scams. Read Article

Schneider Electric Takes Steps to Strengthen its U.S. Supply Chain As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen resilience, increase flexibility and safeguard its supply chain, Schneider Electric announced it is investing $40 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas. Read Article

By the Numbers No. 3 That's where "transportation, storage and distribution managers" land in a ranking of the top-paying jobs for adults without a college education. Based on U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, AdvisorSmith said their annual median salary is $94,560. At the top of the list are "nuclear power reactor operators" and "construction managers."

Quote/Unquote: "Expect a healthy debate about reshoring supply chains and how to drive made-in-America programs as part of Biden’s economic stimulus plan." — Thomas Madrecki, supply chain vice president for the Consumer Brands Association, commenting this week on working with the new administration. Inspiring Organization Calego’s Kits Offer Businesses Healthy Solutions Calego International — which has a long history as a developer and distributor of luggage, travel bags and accessories — this year switched gears and launched its iFLY Smart face mask dispenser kits to make workplaces safer. Read Article

Watch This Rockwell Automation CEO on Biden Presidency, Supply Chains Blake Moret talks about how his company is making improvements to supply chain, and expectations for the new administration.

See Video

