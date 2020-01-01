Retail-Friday-Nov. 13 Costco toughens up face mask policy ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser

UNSUBSCRIBE
Retail Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For November 13
SafetyCulture Virtual Summit 2020

How Grocers Can Maintain the Momentum They’ve Found in 2020

While grocers have pivoted well during the pandemic to serve their customers — and increased their sales and profits in the process — they will need to retool for the strategic challenges ahead, according to Bain & Company .
Read Article

Retail Ready Packaging Market Will Grow 5.5% by 2026, Report States

New research delivers detailed analysis of overall market estimations and size, significant investment pockets, major winning strategies, opportunities and drivers, shifting market trends and competitive scenarios.
Read Article

Never the Same? Report Looks at 2020’s Impacts on Retail, Hotel and Logistics Properties

The pandemic has acted as “the ultimate accelerant to corporate transformation, speeding up many trends evident before the pandemic and pushing organizations toward change," commercial real estate company says.
Read Article

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield. ... Entry to Costco will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield."

— Costco Wholesale, in a company statement announcing it was updating its mask wearing policy beginning Nov. 16. Previously, people with medical conditions didn’t have to wear masks in stores, but now they must wear face shields. The Issaquah, Wash.-based wholesale club says it will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield with the exception of children under 2.

Product Spotlight

Perdue Celebrating Holiday with ThanksNuggets

Poultry company is introducing a limited-time offering that packs the best flavors of Thanksgiving into two versions of turkey nuggets.
Read Article and See More New Products

Watch This

How the Pandemic Has Boosted Second-Hand Retail

More consumers are purchasing such goods for various reasons, including value and sustainability, according to this report from 8 News NOW Las Vegas.
View Video

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences