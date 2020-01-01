|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For November 13
|
|
|
|
How Grocers Can Maintain the Momentum They’ve Found in 2020
|
|
While grocers have pivoted well during the pandemic to serve their customers — and increased their sales and profits in the process — they will need to retool for the strategic challenges ahead, according to Bain & Company .
|
|
|
Retail Ready Packaging Market Will Grow 5.5% by 2026, Report States
|
|
New research delivers detailed analysis of overall market estimations and size, significant investment pockets, major winning strategies, opportunities and drivers, shifting market trends and competitive scenarios.
|
|
|
Never the Same? Report Looks at 2020’s Impacts on Retail, Hotel and Logistics Properties
|
|
The pandemic has acted as “the ultimate accelerant to corporate transformation, speeding up many trends evident before the pandemic and pushing organizations toward change," commercial real estate company says.
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
"Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield. ... Entry to Costco will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield."
|
— Costco Wholesale, in a company statement announcing it was updating its mask wearing policy beginning Nov. 16. Previously, people with medical conditions didn’t have to wear masks in stores, but now they must wear face shields. The Issaquah, Wash.-based wholesale club says it will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield with the exception of children under 2.
|
|
|
|
|
How the Pandemic Has Boosted Second-Hand Retail
|
|
More consumers are purchasing such goods for various reasons, including value and sustainability, according to this report from 8 News NOW Las Vegas.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences