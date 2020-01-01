"Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield. ... Entry to Costco will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield."

Your Daily Inspiration For November 13 How Grocers Can Maintain the Momentum They’ve Found in 2020 While grocers have pivoted well during the pandemic to serve their customers — and increased their sales and profits in the process — they will need to retool for the strategic challenges ahead, according to Bain & Company . Read Article

Retail Ready Packaging Market Will Grow 5.5% by 2026, Report States New research delivers detailed analysis of overall market estimations and size, significant investment pockets, major winning strategies, opportunities and drivers, shifting market trends and competitive scenarios. Read Article

Never the Same? Report Looks at 2020’s Impacts on Retail, Hotel and Logistics Properties The pandemic has acted as “the ultimate accelerant to corporate transformation, speeding up many trends evident before the pandemic and pushing organizations toward change," commercial real estate company says. Read Article

