Your Inspiration For November 16 New Benchmarking Tool Aims to Advance Supply Chain Gender Equality To address a lack of women's representation in supply chain roles, Kearney has introduced a benchmarking tool to help organizations "examine their sourcing operations and improve opportunities for diverse, women-owned and women-led businesses."

Gartner Ranks Johnson & Johnson No. 1 This has been a tough year for supply chains (spoiler alert: it's not over yet), and perhaps no sector has gotten more scrutiny during the pandemic than healthcare.

Quote/Unquote: "Increasing women's representation in supply chains will give businesses improved ability to meet diverse customer needs, bring better innovation and competition, and enhance their overall brand. For real change to happen, however, it will mean securing the highest level of commitment and buy-in from leaders." — Imran Dassu, a Kearney partner, commenting on a new initiative to improve diversity in the supply chain. Viewpoint Technology to Keep Warehouse Workers Safe in the Busy Holiday Season — and All Year Holiday shopping season has begun, and the goal is to grab holiday revenue to make up for losses as a result of COVID-19. But this year, companies face a new set of health and safety challenges.

Watch This A Big Job Ahead Pfizer CEO discusses manufacturing and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.

