Your Daily Inspiration For November 16 Survey Delves Into the Minds of Holiday-Shopping Consumers 97th Floor, a digital marketing agency, has come up with some interesting findings, including that 30% of holiday shoppers say they would rather step on a Lego than get stuck in a holiday store crowd this season. Ouch! Read Article

Holiday Sales Could Benefit from a New Round of Stimulus Checks, But … There's just one problem, which would be Congress, whose members can't seem to agree on anything for an economic boost. Read Article

Walmart Is Going to the Dogs, But in a Good Way The nation’s largest retailer is launching Walmart Pet Care, a full-service, omnichannel pet care offering that it says makes holistic care easy, simple and affordable for the 90 million pet owners who shop there. Read Article

By the Numbers 35% That's the percentage of overall annual fragrance sales that occurs during the holiday season. Has there ever been a holiday season where fragrance didn't make for one of the most popular holiday gifts? (The NPD Group) Today's Quote/Unquote: "This strategic acquisition will make Utz a significant competitor in the tortilla chip sub-category, where On The Border holds the No. 3 position, and also provides us with a meaningful position in salsa, queso and dips. In combination with our small but growing premium Tortiyahs! brand, the integration of the On The Border brand will continue to improve Utz’s scale and product diversification, which are important success factors in salty snacks." — Dylan Lissette, CEO of Utz, a Hanover, Pa.-based manufacturer of salty snacks, on the company's acquisition of the On The Border brand from Insignia Capital Group for $480 million. Watch This Convincing Consumers That Stores Are Clean and Safe Jerry O’Brien (right), the executive director of the Kohl’s Center for Retailing Excellence, talks with Madison, Wis., television station Channel 3000 about what retailers need to do to get more people into stores this holiday season. View Video

