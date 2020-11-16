By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For November 17
The Holiday Shopping Rush Is On
As of early November, 59% of holiday shoppers said they had started making purchases, a 21% increase from a decade ago, according to the NRF.
Virtual Event Will Examine How Adversity Can Breed Innovation and Growth
"SafetyCulture Summit 2020: From Surviving to Thriving" features Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and Erin Brockovich, among others.
Beyond Meat Launching Two New Burgers
Company will unveil two new versions of the Beyond Burger in early 2021 in an effort to offer more choices for consumers.
With the recent opening of a store in Fountain, Colo., that’s how many stores Dollar General is now operating across the United States. The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based retailer was founded more than 80 years ago.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"As the father of a teenage girl, I think it (Kamala Harris’ role as vice president) was very important. It’s for all the women in this country … and showing that you can be a little girl and now the sky is the limit."
— Fabrice Moschetti, founder of Moschetti Coffee in Vallejo, Calif., on the unveiling of the company’s new coffee, “Kamala Blend,” which celebrates California Senator Kamala Harris, who will soon become the first female vice president of the United States.
