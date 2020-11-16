By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "As the father of a teenage girl, I think it (Kamala Harris’ role as vice president) was very important. It’s for all the women in this country … and showing that you can be a little girl and now the sky is the limit." — Fabrice Moschetti, founder of Moschetti Coffee in Vallejo, Calif., on the unveiling of the company’s new coffee, “Kamala Blend,” which celebrates California Senator Kamala Harris, who will soon become the first female vice president of the United States.