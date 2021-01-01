View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For November 18 Expedia.com Reveals Traveler Priorities for 2021 in New Report The 2021 Travel Tends Report analyzes traveler data to determine the biggest takeaways from this year and give tourists an idea of what they can see next year. Read Article

Amerilodge’s Culture Rates it as One of 2020’s ‘Top Workplaces’ The Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based company manages, operates and owns hotels in the Midwest, primarily in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Read Article

It’s Time to Make Your Hotel’s Website and Apps More Hospitable Every time you make something easier to use, you get more users, and the users have better experiences.

Read Article

By the Numbers 72% That is the percentage of Americans in a new national survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association who are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving. Sixty-nine percent are not likely to travel for Christmas. Today's Quote/Unquote: “The pandemic has had the most immediate and dramatic impact on hotels and motels, as we’ve taken a vacation from vacations.” — Jamie Woodwell, vice president of commercial real estate research for Mortgage Bankers Association, on how many hotel borrowers have defaulted on loans (USA Today). Watch This Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore Adds Rooftop Winter Village The hotel hopes the new feature will help it attract guests to cope with the slowdown in tourism. See Video

