Your Daily Inspiration For November 18

Retail Sales Have Now Grown for 6 Months Straight

The National Retail Federation said sales are “significantly better than the same time a year ago." But the increase in COVID-19 cases continues to be a factor weighing on the economy.
Walmart Just Had Another Strong Quarter

Retailer reported that its U.S. comparable sales grew 6.4% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year, and that its e-commerce sales ballooned 79%.
New Pharmacy Options Underscore Amazon’s ‘Customer Obsessed’ Thinking

Online retailer's digital drug store offers two ways to help customers conveniently purchase their prescription medications.
By the Numbers

30

That's about how many years it has been since Pepsi redesigned its 2-liter bottle. Earlier this week, Pepsico, which owns Pepsi and several other soft beverage brands, announced it was redesigning the bottle to make it easier to pour with a new "grip point" toward the bottom of the bottle that's 25% slimmer than the old bottle. The redesign also applies to the company's Dr. Pepper and Mountain Dew brands, as well as others.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We have strong levels of inventory across all key product categories and do not currently have any purchase limits in place. If we all work together, we can ensure that everyone has access to the items they need for themselves and their families."

— Giant Eagle, in a statement regarding the possible hoarding of some products by consumers in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Pittsburgh-based grocer, which operates stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland, said it is monitoring the situation.

Product Spotlight

Product Soothes Skin Irritated by Winter Weather and Mask Wearing

Trilogy Laboratories says its new Hydrating Treatment Shield contains four naturally occurring active ingredients.
