By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For November 18
Retail Sales Have Now Grown for 6 Months Straight
The National Retail Federation said sales are “significantly better than the same time a year ago." But the increase in COVID-19 cases continues to be a factor weighing on the economy.
Walmart Just Had Another Strong Quarter
Retailer reported that its U.S. comparable sales grew 6.4% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year, and that its e-commerce sales ballooned 79%.
New Pharmacy Options Underscore Amazon’s ‘Customer Obsessed’ Thinking
Online retailer's digital drug store offers two ways to help customers conveniently purchase their prescription medications.