By the Numbers

That's about how many years it has been since Pepsi redesigned its 2-liter bottle. Earlier this week, Pepsico, which owns Pepsi and several other soft beverage brands, announced it was redesigning the bottle to make it easier to pour with a new "grip point" toward the bottom of the bottle that's 25% slimmer than the old bottle. The redesign also applies to the company's Dr. Pepper and Mountain Dew brands, as well as others.