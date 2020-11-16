View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For November 18 Many 3PL Warehouses Face a Good Problem Heading into 2021 Many 3PL warehouses appear to be bursting at the seams as they keep pace with the e-commerce boom. Nearly 80% experienced growth in 2020 and are optimistic about 2021, according to a recent survey. However, 50% reported exceeding their warehouse capacities. Read Article

‘SafetyCulture Summit’: How Adversity can Breed Innovation and Growth 2020 was a year of survival for many industries. To help businesses prepare for 2021, global technology company SafetyCulture is bringing together some of the sharpest minds for the virtual "SafetyCulture Summit 2020: From Surviving to Thriving." Read Article

Sysco Eliminates Minimum Delivery Requirements Foodservice distribution company Sysco Corp. said it is eliminating minimum delivery size requirements for customers’ regularly scheduled delivery days as part of its Restaurants Rising campaign. Read Article

By the Numbers 47% Almost half of 3PL warehouse industry professionals told 3PL Central that they were having trouble finding qualified workers during this very hectic year. Quote/Unquote: "COVID-19 is not the first pandemic our nation has experienced, but it is the first one that is impacting a global just-in-time food supply chain at this scale. Because of the urgency and time to make impactful change, the food supply chain and emergency managers should not waste this unique opportunity to assist our sector’s gaps, codify our successes and build towards a more resilient nation." — Katie Murphy, senior manager of business continuity at C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Jeff Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University's Earth Institute, writing recently in The Hill. Inspiring Organization Calego’s Kits Offer Businesses Healthy Solutions Calego International — which has a long history as a developer and distributor of luggage, travel bags and accessories — this year switched gears and launched its iFLY Smart face mask dispenser kits to make workplaces safer. Read Article

Watch This Common Third-Party Logistics Bidding Mistakes 3PL errors: How to identify them. How to avoid them. See Video

