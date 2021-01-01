Foodservice-Thursday-Nov. 19 This chain is opening 7 restaurants in South Florida in next 6 months ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Daily Inspiration For November 19

Dear Reader,

Check Out Papa John’s New Digs

Papa John’s International has officially found its home in Atlanta. Its new headquarters will be in Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta.
BurgerFi Believes In Ghost Kitchens

Chain partners with Epic Kitchens for off-premise dining venture in downtown Chicago.
Taco Bell Will Give Out $21 Million in Scholarships by End of 2021

The Live Más Scholarship is geared toward students who are community-focused, driven by purpose and maybe even a little rebellious sometimes.
By the Numbers

21.9%

That was the average check growth for a purchase made at quick-service restaurant Jack in the Box in the fiscal fourth quarter when compared to the same quarter in 2019. San Diego-based Jack in the Box, which operates more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states, said same-store sales increased 12.2% for the quarter.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Chick-fil-A expects to continue this strong growth in the South Florida market for the years to come with a focus on the greater Miami area."

— Chick-fil-A, on the foodservice chain's onslaught of openings happening in South Florida in the next six months. Chick-fil-A is opening seven restaurants in the area. (Miami Herald)

Product Spotlight

Aleph Farms Unveils Prototype of First Commercial Cultivated Steak Product

Israel-based company said it's heading toward the transfer of its commercial product — thin-cut beef steaks — into a proprietary platform suitable for mass cultivation.
