Your Daily Inspiration For November 20
New York Retailer Testifies on Behalf of Pandemic Risk Insurance Act
The new measure would require that insurance companies offer business interruption policies that cover pandemics.
Many Online Shoppers Won’t Exercise Patience on Black Friday
Because they have high expectations for digital experiences, many are only willing to experience a service interruption of five minutes or less to get the best deal, according to a study.
Ahold Delhaize Augments E-commerce Operations with FreshDirect Acquisition
Dutch grocery company CEO calls FreshDirect's New York City base one of the most important e-commerce food markets in the U.S.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"We apologize for our advertisement in 'Savory,' which used the language 'super spread' to describe an abundance of food. While, in hindsight, the choice of words was a poor one, Giant had no intentions of insensitivity. We continue to encourage people to practice safe social distancing practices for celebrating the holidays in line with CDC recommendations."
— Giant Food, a Landover, Md.-based grocery chain, in an apology for using the words “plan a super spread” in an advertisement in its “Savory” magazine. Giant Food was referencing plenty of Thanksgiving food, of course, in the full-page ad and not a super spread event of COVID-19. Still, we find it worthy of a possible sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”
Jim Cramer Rips Congress, President for Dooming Small Businesses
Without a stimulus, the winners in retail are the Targets and Amazons of the world, host of “Mad Money” says.
