Five Essential Ideas to Improve the Retail Supply Chain for Non-Essential Products Let's say that, back in 2019, you had a vision of opening a store that specialized in providing goods that you figured people might need in the highly unlikely event that life started to resemble an episode of "Black Mirror" ... Read Article

Companies Adapt to a Supply Chain Where There Is ‘Nowhere to Hide’ More companies are swiping right on new suppliers in the hope that these new relationships bring greater resiliency to their supply chains. Read Article

By the Numbers 75% Three-quarters of healthcare and pharmaceuticals supply chain leaders told digital supply network TraceLink that they expected the pandemic has or will greatly increase problems with drug diversion. This includes the theft and counterfeiting of critical products such as test kits, vaccines and anti-viral medicines. Quote/Unquote: "There is nowhere to hide. ... COVID-19 is forcing companies to reimagine resilience, to change and adapt. It is good to see that companies are learning and moving in the right direction." — Luca Crisciotti, CEO of business assurance for DNV GL, commenting on a new survey about how organizations are embracing supply chain resiliency. Viewpoint How to Protect the Technology That is Part of Your Supply Chain Companies are shoring up their supply chains to ensure they have sufficient raw materials and dependable suppliers. But your supply chain also relies on critical technology assets such as software. Read Article

ASCM to Consumers:

No Need to Stock Up Association for Supply Chain Management CEO Abe Eshkenazi addresses the concerns of anxious shoppers.

