Your Inspiration For November 25 Dear Reader,



Can you spare 90 seconds to answer 9 simple questions?



We want to know what you think of the Hotel Best Practices newsletter so we can improve it. If you can take our short survey, we would be much obliged. You’re the reason we exist, after all, and we highly value your opinion.



CLICK HERE TO TAKE SURVEY How Ascend Hotel and Cambria Hotels Outperformed Local Competitors in Q3 2020 It has been a hard year for the hotel industry, but some have persevered, including Ascend Hotel Collection and Cambria Hotel. Read Article

Why Micro Trips Are Driving an Increase in Hotel Occupancy in Mendocino County, Calif. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people do many things, including how they travel and unwind. Read Article

Viceroy Hotels is Giving Guests the Chance to Book a Room … and a Private Flight The hotel group is collaborating with Private Jet Services, a carbon neutral private jet company, which will offer international services to its guests around the globe. Read Article

