Your Inspiration For November 25

Dear Reader,

How Ascend Hotel and Cambria Hotels Outperformed Local Competitors in Q3 2020

It has been a hard year for the hotel industry, but some have persevered,  including Ascend Hotel Collection and Cambria Hotel.
Why Micro Trips Are Driving an Increase in Hotel Occupancy in Mendocino County, Calif.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people do many things, including how they travel and unwind. 
Viceroy Hotels is Giving Guests the Chance to Book a Room … and a Private Flight

The hotel group is collaborating with Private Jet Services, a carbon neutral private jet company, which will offer international services to its guests around the globe.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

“The Main Street Lending Program has been a complete failure and provided no relief to the hotel industry, leaving 71% of hotels on the brink of closure and millions of jobs at permanent risk according to a recent AHLA survey. Congress should be outraged and immediately re-appropriate the unused $455 billion in funds to provide targeted relief to severely distressed industries, such as the hotel industry."

Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, on the Federal Reserve's program to support lending to small and medium-sized businesses that were in sound financial condition before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A Company That Inspires Us

Learn Why Marcoat Sets New Standards

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Marcoat Hotel Restoration provides grout and tile restoration services to hotels and restaurants. 
Watch This

Florida Hotels Adjust as COVID-19 Numbers Rise

Some local hotel leaders are still hiring and keeping safety measures in place. 
Latest eBook
