View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For November 25 Dear Reader,



Can you spare 90 seconds to answer 9 simple questions?



We want to know what you think of the Supply Chain Best Practices newsletter so we can improve it. If you can take our short survey, we would be much obliged. You’re the reason we exist, after all, and we highly value your opinion.



CLICK HERE TO TAKE SURVEY Do Shoppers Expect a Christmas Miracle? Everybody knows this holiday season is different, and some even predict a “shipageddon." However, 85% of consumers believe that their online holiday purchases will arrive on time, according to a recent survey. Read Article

Your Neighbor Might Deliver Your Future Walmart Purchases The last mile is starting to look a little more social. WalMart is taking a step in that direction with its planned acquisition of JoyRun, a peer-to-peer delivery platform where users pick up and deliver items for friends and neighbors. Read Article

By the Numbers 91% A big majority of retailers told XPO Logistics that they felt prepared to manage the surge in e-commerce orders this year. Quote/Unquote: "The most successful digital transformations are phased over two to three years and prioritize the business areas providing the biggest benefit during the initial phases of implementation." — Mark Burstein, president and chief strategy officer for NGC Software, who blogged last week in Forbes that "retail supply chains are broken — here’s how to fix them." Inspiring Organization What’s Your Plan for the Frontline? Study Quantifies WorkJam Benefits A persistent obstacle to operational success is the tendency for organizational teams or job roles to become “siloed.” Using mobile technology, WorkJam has found a solution to this challenge. Read Article

Watch This The Daunting Challenges of the COVID Cold Chain Healthcare organization leaders spell out the difficulties involved in freezing and distributing a vaccine. See Video

Latest eBook This email was sent to [email].

You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.



Knighthouse Media Inc.

830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047



We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE

Manage My Preferences