By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For November 25
Do Shoppers Expect a Christmas Miracle?
Everybody knows this holiday season is different, and some even predict a “shipageddon." However, 85% of consumers believe that their online holiday purchases will arrive on time, according to a recent survey.
Your Neighbor Might Deliver Your Future Walmart Purchases
The last mile is starting to look a little more social. WalMart is taking a step in that direction with its planned acquisition of JoyRun, a peer-to-peer delivery platform where users pick up and deliver items for friends and neighbors.