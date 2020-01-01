View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For December 4 Dear Reader,



How Your Entourage Can Fight Cyber-Sabotage Following Barrage of Cold Chain Espionage IBM announced Thursday that its special threat intelligence task force had uncovered "a global phishing campaign targeting organizations associated with a COVID-19 cold chain."

Grab Some (Sustainable) Popcorn and Watch a Short Film about Supply Chain It used to be that a consumer's product purchase priorities were limited to "does it work?" and "is it priced fairly?" Those are still at the top of the list, but increasingly they are joined by a growing sentiment that businesses must do good as well as provide good products.

Here's Wishing You a Scrappy Christmas 2020 has been a year of forced reinvention. Now, just in time for the holidaze, the Association for Supply Chain Management offers "5 Ways to Reinvent Holiday Shopping This Season."

By the Numbers Zero IBM recommended organizations apply a "zero-trust" approach to cybersecurity strategy in the wake of a global phishing campaign targeting COVID-19 vaccine. "Managing privilege access becomes paramount to ensuring that users are only granted access to the data that is essential to their job," IBM cautioned. Quote/Unquote: "One of the biggest challenges we face is that most of the communication by purchasers and planners is not captured in one single location; it's very difficult to keep track of everything." — An anonymous supply chain executive in the transportation industry, quoted in a new report from the Hackett Group, "Year-Round Disruption: The Costs and Risks for Supply Chains." Watch This 'So Far Things Seem To Be On Track' However, CommerceHub founder and CEO Frank Poore notes challenges for deliveries "will only get worse as we get closer to the holiday."

