By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For December 9 Dear Reader,



Can you spare 90 seconds to answer 9 simple questions?



We want to know what you think of the Foodservice Best Practices newsletter so we can improve it. If you can take our short survey, we would be much obliged. You’re the reason we exist, after all, and we highly value your opinion.

TAKE SURVEY Restaurant Association: ‘We Cannot Wait for Relief any Longer’ In a letter to Congressional leaders and asking (once again) for support and relief, the National Restaurant Association said that more than 500,000 restaurants of every business type are in an economic free fall. Read Article

Company Develops ‘Smart Handwashing Assistant’ for Restaurants Device reminds people to wash their hands and guides them through the process of how to thoroughly do that. Read Article

