By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For December 10 Dear Reader,



Can you spare 90 seconds to answer 9 simple questions?



We want to know what you think of the Foodservice Best Practices newsletter so we can improve it. If you can take our short survey, we would be much obliged. You’re the reason we exist, after all, and we highly value your opinion.

TAKE SURVEY TableSafe CEO: ‘The Time for Congress and White House to Act Is Now’ According to company's data, restaurant transaction volumes declined to 50% of pre-pandemic levels in November after recovering to 60% of pre-pandemic levels in October. Read Article

Mario Lopez Is One Hunk of a Colonel Sanders in ‘A Recipe for Seduction’ KFC and Lifetime say short film is full of “mystery, suspense, deception, ‘fowl’ play and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken.” Read Article

