December 10

TableSafe CEO: ‘The Time for Congress and White House to Act Is Now’

According to company's data, restaurant transaction volumes declined to 50% of pre-pandemic levels in November after recovering to 60% of pre-pandemic levels in October.
Mario Lopez Is One Hunk of a Colonel Sanders in ‘A Recipe for Seduction’

KFC and Lifetime say short film is full of “mystery, suspense, deception, ‘fowl’ play and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken.” 
By the Numbers

45%

That's the percentage of 30,537 Americans who say their preference for gift cards for gifting purposes has increased this year, according to a poll from market researcher Piplsay. The high percentage could bode well for the foodservice industry.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"As a brand, we are relentlessly focused on reaching our guests on their terms. In DoorDash, we found a third-party partner that shares this commitment and offers us the ability to further reach our consumers where they increasingly are — digitally."

— Darin Dugan, chief marketing officer at Jimmy John’s, on the restaurant’s recent agreement to use DoorDash to deliver its products. Not long ago, Jimmy John’s vowed to never use third-party delivery companies, but has changed its stance — to a degree. While Jimmy John’s will use the DoorDash platform, it will continue to use its own drivers, not those from DoorDash.

Product Spotlight

White Castle Brings Back Comfort Foods

Winter is coming, so White Castle is bringing back some seasonal flavors — the Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac & Cheese Nibblers as well as a new item, the Smoky Joe Slider.
Watch This

When ‘Necessity Is the Mother of Invention’

How some Boston-area restauranteurs got creative during the COVID-19 crisis.
