Your Daily Inspiration For December 14

How Starbucks Plans to Grow Responsibly in a Post-pandemic World

During its recent biennial Investor Day, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson outlined the Seattle-based operation’s vision of the future.
Plant Power Fast Food Continues to Take Root

Company is sprouting with seven planned new openings and three key executive hires.
By the Numbers

58%

That's the percentage of restaurant chains and independent full-service operators that expect to continue furloughs and layoffs for at least the next three months, according to a survey of 6,000 operators by the National Restaurant Association.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ, especially if it is not coupled with financial relief."

— Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, in a statement a few days before New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Dec. 11 announcement that New York City restaurants would again have to shut their doors to indoor dining beginning today. The city's restaurants had been allowed to reopen to 25% capacity on Sept. 30 after being closed for several months. But because of a spike in coronavirus cases, Cuomo ordered them to close again.

Product Spotlight

Ben & Jerry’s Debuts ‘Change the Whirled’

Calling the former NFL player “one of the most prominent social activists today,” ice cream company is honoring Colin Kaepernick with his own flavor.
Watch This

New Spin on Frozen Meals Spurs Business for Battered Operations

San Diego woman creates frozen meal delivery service to help local chefs, restaurants.
