By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ, especially if it is not coupled with financial relief." — Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, in a statement a few days before New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Dec. 11 announcement that New York City restaurants would again have to shut their doors to indoor dining beginning today. The city's restaurants had been allowed to reopen to 25% capacity on Sept. 30 after being closed for several months. But because of a spike in coronavirus cases, Cuomo ordered them to close again.