By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For December 15
|
|
|
|
Dear Reader,
Can you spare 90 seconds to answer 9 simple questions?
We want to know what you think of the Foodservice Best Practices newsletter so we can improve it. If you can take our short survey, we would be much obliged. You’re the reason we exist, after all, and we highly value your opinion.
|TAKE SURVEY
|
|
|
McDonald’s Gets Creative, Festive to Give Away Free Food with App
|
|
In a creative marketing ploy, fast-food chain will feature a different festive character from holiday classic television shows and movies on the app and give away the menu item that the character "craves" with a $1 minimum purchase.
|
|
|
Restaurant Transaction Declines in November Improved Slightly from October
|
|
The improvement was aided by major quick-service restaurant chains’ proficiency in offering off-premises services, like carry out, drive-thru and delivery, according to The NPD Group.