TAKE SURVEY McDonald’s Gets Creative, Festive to Give Away Free Food with App In a creative marketing ploy, fast-food chain will feature a different festive character from holiday classic television shows and movies on the app and give away the menu item that the character "craves" with a $1 minimum purchase. Read Article

Restaurant Transaction Declines in November Improved Slightly from October The improvement was aided by major quick-service restaurant chains’ proficiency in offering off-premises services, like carry out, drive-thru and delivery, according to The NPD Group. Read Article

By the Numbers 131% That's how much the stock price of Burger King India surged on Dec. 14 on its first day of trading. The company, which owns the exclusive rights to launch and operate Burger King restaurants in Asia's second most populous nation, raised about $110 million in the initial public offering. (Nikkei Asia) Today's Quote/Unquote: "The way the world is now, you see a lot of anger, tension and selfish behavior. What we witnessed was pure kindness, and it was a breath of fresh air, really." — Heidi Bruse, a resident of Brainerd, Minn., who took part in a chain of nearly 1,000 customers who drove through the local Dairy Queen drive-thru line and paid for the orders of the people buying behind them. The random-acts-of-kindness chain lasted for almost two days. (CNN) Watch This You Can Now Watch KFC’s ‘Recipe for Seduction’ But be forewarned. You might be angry that you wasted 15 minutes of your life watching it. View Video

