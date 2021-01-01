By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For December 16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best Western Goes for the ‘Gold’ in Excellence With FranklinCovey
|
|
No matter how successful you are or how large your organization gets, it’s never a bad idea to look for ways to run your business better.
|
|
|
The Detroit Foundation Hotel Found a Unique Solution to an Indoor Dining Ban
|
|
The Detroit hotel has created a new way for its guests to enjoy a holiday evening together.
|
|
|
Coconut Bay Beach Resort Helps Guests Return Home Safely With COVID Test
|
|
It is natural for hotel guests to wonder if they might be bringing home unwanted “stowaways” from their trip. But Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa has them covered.
|
|
|
|
|
That was the percentage of people in a New Year's resolution survey by What If Media Group that ranked travel as their high priority of the year. The group said this signals that "it may be some time before non-essential travel returns to pre-pandemic levels."
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
“The resilience of all hotels globally this past year has been truly remarkable, and we are invigorated by the promise of these new openings that signal a new year of beginnings for the travel industry and encourage everyone to believe in travel.”
|
— Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, which plans to open 15 new properties throughout 2021.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
