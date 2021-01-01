By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For December 16 Dear Reader,



Can you spare 90 seconds to answer 9 simple questions?



We want to know what you think of the Hotel Best Practices newsletter so we can improve it. If you can take our short survey, we would be much obliged. You’re the reason we exist, after all, and we highly value your opinion. TAKE SURVEY Best Western Goes for the ‘Gold’ in Excellence With FranklinCovey No matter how successful you are or how large your organization gets, it’s never a bad idea to look for ways to run your business better. Read Article

The Detroit Foundation Hotel Found a Unique Solution to an Indoor Dining Ban The Detroit hotel has created a new way for its guests to enjoy a holiday evening together. Read Article

Coconut Bay Beach Resort Helps Guests Return Home Safely With COVID Test It is natural for hotel guests to wonder if they might be bringing home unwanted “stowaways” from their trip. But Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa has them covered. Read Article

