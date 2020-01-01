View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For December 16 Dear Reader,



Study: If You're Not in the Cloud, Expect to be Down in the Dumps The ability to work from home has saved many businesses from ruin and kept millions of people employed during the pandemic. But it also has created challenges, including in logistics.

Keep Your Friends Close, and Your Supply Chain Partners Closer The pandemic has aimed a harsh light on many aspects of supply chain operations that could be performed better. But 2020 also was a reminder of the importance of personal networks.

By the Numbers 51% More than half of logistics professionals said that working from home was the No. 1 supply chain disruption impacting their businesses in 2020, followed by manufacturing slowdowns (45%) and restrictions in international trade (33%). They were responding to a survey conducted by Cleo in partnership with Dimensional Research. Quote/Unquote: "We went from having 65 stands; now we have 30. We've had good days of sales, usually 10 to 12 trees, but this is a weird year. We're not sure how it's going to turn out." — Tew Smith, who helps operate a tree stand in New York with Wisconsin-based Evergreen East Cooperative, commenting on the pandemic's impact on the Christmas tree supply chain. (Bloomberg) Viewpoint Why Supply Chains are Wishing for an Agile Holiday Season and a Resilient New Year In a world where holiday sales seem to start earlier every year, it's no surprise that, amid a global pandemic, retailers were eager to kick things off even sooner in 2020.

The Strain on Shipping Hub Group's CEO shares his perspective on the 2020 holiday season.

