LeBron James Buys Iconic Akron Restaurant NBA star's foundation plans to turn Tangier into "a community gathering space for large indoor and outdoor events, monthly meals, family programming and important conversations needed to move the community and country forward."

Inspire Brands Is Now Second-largest Restaurant Company in U.S. Inspire paid $11.3 billion to acquire the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins brands.

By the Numbers 134 Counting today, that's how many consecutive days that Matt Stoudt, a resident of Nazareth, Pa., has eaten a meal from Chick-fil-A (excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving when the restaurant was closed). Since July 13, Stoudt has stopped to pick up a meal at his local Chick-fil-A. He believes he holds the unofficial record for eating the most consecutive days at Chick-fil-A. Stoudt plans to continue to eat at Chick-fil-A daily through the end of the year. (WFMZ-TV) Today's Quote/Unquote: "We have pivoted, we've changed, we've opened, we've done everything that has been asked. I don't know that we can come back from this. Why do we have to be penalized? A lot of us are not going to be able to come back."

— Melba Wilson, owner of Melba's Restaurant in Harlem and the president of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, on New York City restaurants being shut down again to indoor dining. Restaurants had been allowed to reopen to 25% capacity in late September, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered them closed again on Dec.14 because of a surge in coronavirus cases. (CNN) Product Spotlight Barco Uniforms Donating Masks to Restaurant Operators Company, which serves the healthcare apparel industry, has partnered with the National Restaurant Association and ServSafe to give out 20,000 reusable masks.

