By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For December 17
Association Serves Up Public Policy Principles for Third-Party Delivery
Until now, relationship between restaurants and third-party delivery companies lacked a national framework to protect restaurants, National Restaurant Association executive says.
41% of Indiana Restaurant Owners Are Hurting, According to Ball State Report
Almost half of the 300,000 people working in state's restaurants are facing unemployment or reduced hours because of the pandemic.
That’s how much some Domino’s Pizza employees will receive in “special” bonus compensation in December, according to the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based pizza chain, which will give out a total of $9.6 million to store and supply chain employees as well as drivers who work at its 11,500 company-owned stores.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"Lee's Sandwiches recognizes the immense sacrifices, vital efforts and commitment of all front-line workers protecting our communities against Covid-19. Due to the overwhelming turnout for our free 'Appreciation Meals' provided in May, we hope to continue to show our deep gratitude with a cup of coffee and croissant."
— Chieu Le, CEO of Lee's Sandwiches, announcing that the restaurant will offer free brewed coffee and butter croissants to all front-line workers at participating Lee's Sandwiches stores for a month starting Dec.18 to continue to support them in light of the surge in coronavirus cases. San Jose, Calif.-based Lee’s Sandwiches operates 60 locations in eight states.
Uber Eats: An On-Demand Food Ordering Platform
Company has been a critical tool for restaurants to weather the pandemic. In fact, 3 out of 4 operators said they would have had to close their businesses if not for Uber Eats.
How Culinary Arts Programs Are Changing with the Times
Two Cleveland schools are prepping their students for developments brought on by the coronavirus.
