By the Numbers

More Restaurant Operators Plan to Spend More on Technology
New report from Technomic explores current landscape of technology use, identifies priorities for future investment and provides insights into emerging trends.
New ‘COVID-19 Safe Operating Guidance’ with Latest Ventilation Best Practices Is Now Available
Updated manual from National Restaurant Association and ServSafe provides new protocols for maintenance of HVAC and air-circulation systems, among other things.