View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Daily Inspiration For December 21 Dear Reader,



Can you spare 90 seconds to answer 9 simple questions?



We want to know what you think of the Foodservice Best Practices newsletter so we can improve it. If you can take our short survey, we would be much obliged. You’re the reason we exist, after all, and we highly value your opinion.

TAKE SURVEY More Restaurant Operators Plan to Spend More on Technology New report from Technomic explores current landscape of technology use, identifies priorities for future investment and provides insights into emerging trends. Read Article

New ‘COVID-19 Safe Operating Guidance’ with Latest Ventilation Best Practices Is Now Available Updated manual from National Restaurant Association and ServSafe provides new protocols for maintenance of HVAC and air-circulation systems, among other things. Read Article

By the Numbers 40% That's how many Americans support restaurant and bar closings to slow the spread of the pandemic, according to the sixth Consumer Pulse Survey that Chicago-based customer data science company dunnhumby has conducted during the pandemic. In March, dunnhumby reported that 69% of Americans approved of closing restaurants and bars to combat the pandemic. Today's Quote/Unquote: "I was pleased with our ability to once again deliver strong profitability in an unpredictable sales environment. Our restaurant teams continue to demonstrate remarkable flexibility and resilience, while executing at a high level and serving our guests safely. We continue to view this environment as a rare opportunity to meaningfully transform our business for long-term growth." — Gene Lee, CEO of Darden Restaurant Inc., on the company’s fiscal second quarter earnings ending Nov. 29. Total sales were $1.66 billion, a decrease of 19.4% from the previous year’s second quarter. Same-restaurant sales were down 20.6%. Considering the pandemic’s impact on the industry, the operator of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Capital Grille and other chains is holding its own. Product Spotlight Papa John’s Debuting ‘Epic Stuffed Crust’ Pizza Latest menu addition is only the second variation on pizza chain's original crust in 35 years. Read Article and See More New Products

Latest eBook This email was sent to [email].

You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information. Knighthouse Media Inc.

830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047



We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE

Manage My Preferences