Restaurant Association Grateful for Help But Says More Will be Needed $900 billion pandemic relief package will keep tens of thousands of restaurants from closing in coming months.

Cleaner Air Just Might Help Bring More People Back Inside Restaurants A survey of 1,018 consumers found that 74% of them believe that indoor air quality is critical to restaurants. Read Article

By the Numbers 1964 It might seem like a long time ago (it was!), but that was the year that Chick-fil-A debuted its original chicken sandwich. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, which has become known to the masses because of its aggressive expansion the past several years, was founded in 1946 as the Dwarf Grill. Clearly, the original chicken sandwich has aged well. Today's Quote/Unquote: "I’m not saying they are making decisions to hurt us. ... They really don’t know what to do about COVID. When you don’t know what to do in the situation, you are making decisions that aren’t rational." — Buddy Foy, owner of The Chateau on the Lake in Bolton Landing, N.Y., on moving his restaurant's operations to Florida for the winter and spring to evade the strict restrictions placed on restaurants by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York. (Fox Business) Product Spotlight New Concoction Arrives Just in Time for New Year Fitness Goals Smoothie King unveils its Metabolism Boost Banana Passion Fruit smoothie, which includes at least 14 grams of protein. Read Article and See More New Products

