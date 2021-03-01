By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For December 23
Why This Singapore Restaurant Just Made Foodservice History
Restaurant served up Eat Just Inc.'s cultured chicken — real meat created directly from animal cells for human consumption.
Burger King Brings Back Dollar Menu
Officially called the “$1 Your Way” menu, burger chain is playing the value card — a smart thing to do in a struggling economy.
That’s how much of a discount O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is offering healthcare workers and first responders on their food orders through Dec. 31, whether they are dining inside or ordering out. Nashville, Tenn.-based O’Charley’s operates 162 locations in 17 states.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"I’m so thankful. There are people out there that understand and want to help, and it’s amazing they’re actually in Dover and around me. I will never forget it. I just was not expecting it. It was just a huge blessing in disguise. It’s just something that doesn’t happen."
— Arianna Gutierrez, a server at 2 Home Cooks restaurant in Dover, N.H., after receiving a $953 tip from a group of strangers on Dec. 19. The 14 members of the group ate breakfast at the restaurant and left the 22-year-old single mother the tip in a stack of cash. (Fosters Daily Democrat)
