Your Inspiration For December 23

Hard Rock Hotels Wants REVERB to Offer ‘the Ultimate Sanctuary’ 

Hard Rock Hotels' new concept will allow guests to channel their creativity while they get to know a new city.
Choice Hotels Wants Guests to Get the Most Out of Travel in 2021

The company aims to make travel more rewarding for the members of its loyalty program, Choice Privileges, by reducing elite status qualifications.
Live Like ‘King’ Kevin McCallister at the Graduate Evanston

The Evanston, Ill.-based hotel allows guests to live like Kevin in "Home Alone" — without facing off with the Wet Bandits, of course.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

“This short-term relief package is a vital step toward helping the hotel industry survive this crisis. The proposed measure provides temporary relief over the next few months and will help thousands of hotels stay open and retain employees." 

Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, on the bipartisan COVID relief package.

The COVID-19 Vaccine is Feeding The Appetite for Travel, Skyscanner Says

The vaccine may bring a boost to the hospitality industry because more people will finally be willing to travel in 2021.
The Sani-Spire Dispenser Provides a Touchless Way to Stay Clean

The Foot Operated Standing Hand Sanitizer Dispenser is designed for indoor and outdoor use, including environments such as hotels and airports.
