Your Daily Inspiration For January 5

McDonald’s Beefing Up Chicken Offerings with New Sandwich

We assume the chain's new product, which comes in three varieties and arrives next month, is also an attempt to challenge Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in the ever-growing category.
How Torchy’s Tacos Offered a Cure for Figurative and Literal Hangovers

Chain launched a Hangover Hotline for taco junkies to find “Damn Good” cures and to “torch” the pain if they were feeling badly.
By the Numbers

35%

That's the increase in the percentage of people working in the fast-food industry from 2010-2020. There were 3.88 million people working in the fast-food industry in 2019. (Statista) 
Product Spotlight

Chipotle Adds Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice to Menu for Limited Time

To celebrate the launch, Mexican foodservice chain has introduced four new variations of its Lifestyle Bowls that feature the product.
Watch This

‘We’re Plowing Through This’

Despite continued challenges because of the pandemic, Landry’s Chairman and CEO Tilman Fertitta tells CNBC that the restaurant industry will rebound … for well-run operations.
