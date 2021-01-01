View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For January 6 Travelers Value Good Coffee at Hotels and Airbnbs, Survey Says When many go to work, they rely on a hot cup of coffee to get them through their workday. Some might be surprised to learn that coffee drinkers also consider the beverage to be essential when traveling. Read Article

Choice Hotels Makes Its Largest Multi-Unit Conversion Deal to Date Choice Hotels International Inc. awarded franchise agreements to Gulf Coast Hotel Management Inc. to convert 15 MainStay Suites hotels across the United States. Read Article

Casa Dorada Keeps Its Offerings In-House With Deli-Xoxo As people have adjusted to life during the coronavirus pandemic, they have spent less time going out. Casa Dorada has adapted to this change by launching Deli-Xoxo. Read Article

By the Numbers 1,000 That is how many rooms a new hotel near SeaWorld Orlando will have when it is finished. Westwood Land Corp. will present plans for the hotel to the development review committee in Orange County, Fla., this week. (Orlando Business Journal) Today's Quote/Unquote: "Work-from-hotel has been a strong trend throughout this year, and creatively marketing key cards and key holders as keepsakes is capturing the attention of these guests who see hotels as an alternate place to work. We are living through history right now, and taking a key card or key holder as a keepsake from the 'coronavirus work-from-hotel' experience is a major trend hotels should be marketing." — Mark Zisek, director of commercial operations for Front Desk Supply, which is offering discounted rates on key card holders in response to growing customer demand. Innovator in Action How Hilton Stabilized a Disrupted Supply Chain Hilton Supply Management takes pride in being on top of its game — as well it should. Read Article

Watch This Circa Resort & Casino CEO Predicts 2021 Will Be Strong For Vegas Casinos Derek Stevens adds that business is strong for the casino on the weekends. See Video

