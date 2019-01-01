View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For January 6 A Call for ‘PURE’ Supply Chains in a World Where Some Play Dirty It’s one thing when consumers have to drive a little further to purchase toilet paper. But it is a supply chain and public health concern of an entirely different caliber if they have to worry whether someone has tampered with the COVID-19 vaccine that they and their loved ones desperately need. Read Article

Where There’s Smoke, There’s … Pressure

to ‘Decarbonize’ If you provide freight-hauling services, get ready to feel more client pressure to adopt vehicles that emit little or no greenhouse gases. Read Article

By the Numbers 49% It was indeed an e-commerce kind of Christmas: Mastercard Spending Pulse reported that online holiday sales from Oct. 11 through Dec. 24 grew 49% compared to sales in 2019. Quote/Unquote: "Consider the supplier’s goals. The key to a successful negotiation often is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathizing does not mean agreeing, but it sure goes a long way." — Janet Duckham, a veteran foodservice supply chain professional, sharing insights on successful supplier negotations in the Association for Supply Chain Management's SCM Now. Innovator in Action How Hilton Brought Stability to a Disrupted Global Supply Chain Hilton Supply Management (HSM) takes pride in being on top of its game — as well it should. Like one of Hilton’s flagship properties serving a major city, everything about HSM is big. Read Article

Watch This The 'Incredible Logistics' of Racing During a Pandemic Fasten your seatbelt and see how Formula 1 did it. See Video

