By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For January 6
A Call for ‘PURE’ Supply Chains in a World Where Some Play Dirty
It’s one thing when consumers have to drive a little further to purchase toilet paper. But it is a supply chain and public health concern of an entirely different caliber if they have to worry whether someone has tampered with the COVID-19 vaccine that they and their loved ones desperately need.
Where There’s Smoke, There’s … Pressure
to ‘Decarbonize’
If you provide freight-hauling services, get ready to feel more client pressure to adopt vehicles that emit little or no greenhouse gases.
It was indeed an e-commerce kind of Christmas: Mastercard Spending Pulse reported that online holiday sales from Oct. 11 through Dec. 24 grew 49% compared to sales in 2019.
Quote/Unquote:
"Consider the supplier’s goals. The key to a successful negotiation often is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathizing does not mean agreeing, but it sure goes a long way."
— Janet Duckham, a veteran foodservice supply chain professional, sharing insights on successful supplier negotations in the Association for Supply Chain Management's SCM Now.
The 'Incredible Logistics' of Racing During a Pandemic
Fasten your seatbelt and see how Formula 1 did it.
Latest eBook
