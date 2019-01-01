How To Keep The Vaccine Supply Chain 'PURE' Also: Freight haulers are under pressure to clean up. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser

UNSUBSCRIBE
Supply Chain Best Practices logo

Your Inspiration For January 6

A Call for ‘PURE’ Supply Chains in a World Where Some Play Dirty

It’s one thing when consumers have to drive a little further to purchase toilet paper. But it is a supply chain and public health concern of an entirely different caliber if they have to worry whether someone has tampered with the COVID-19 vaccine that they and their loved ones desperately need. 
Read Article

Where There’s Smoke, There’s … Pressure
to ‘Decarbonize’

If you provide freight-hauling services, get ready to feel more client pressure to adopt vehicles that emit little or no greenhouse gases. 
Read Article

By the Numbers

49%

It was indeed an e-commerce kind of Christmas: Mastercard Spending Pulse reported that online holiday sales from Oct. 11 through Dec. 24 grew 49% compared to sales in 2019.

Quote/Unquote:

"Consider the supplier’s goals. The key to a successful negotiation often is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathizing does not mean agreeing, but it sure goes a long way."

Janet Duckham, a veteran foodservice supply chain professional, sharing insights on successful supplier negotations in the Association for Supply Chain Management's SCM Now.

Innovator in Action

How Hilton Brought Stability to a Disrupted Global Supply Chain

Hilton Supply Management (HSM) takes pride in being on top of its game — as well it should. Like one of Hilton’s flagship properties serving a major city, everything about HSM is big.
Read Article

Watch This

The 'Incredible Logistics' of Racing During a Pandemic

Fasten your seatbelt and see how Formula 1 did it.
See Video

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences