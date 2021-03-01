|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For January 6
|
|
|
How Yum China Holdings Is Embracing Sustainability in World’s Most Populous Country
|
|
The licensee of Yum! Brands has launched a series of plastic reduction and environmentally friendly packaging initiatives across its brands in line with the latest regulations in China.
|
|
|
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Is Spreading its (Chicken) Wings
|
|
Growing Las Vegas-based chain acquires Wing Zone, a fast-casual chain with 31 locations in North America and 36 internationally.
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
"Progress on the economic front depends crucially on progress against the virus. ... If we get COVID under control reasonably well, I expect a surge of hiring in the late spring and early summer. When that happens, employers will invite workers back, but they will want those workers to be vaccinated."
|
— Charles Ballard, professsor of economics at Michigan State University, on the state of the economy in the first half of the year. For the foodservice industry, things can't get better fast enough. (USA Today)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foodable Network Paul Barron (right), CEO and host of the Foodable Network, shares his top restaurant industry predictions and trends for the new year.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences