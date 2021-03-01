Today's Quote/Unquote: "Progress on the economic front depends crucially on progress against the virus. ... If we get COVID under control reasonably well, I expect a surge of hiring in the late spring and early summer. When that happens, employers will invite workers back, but they will want those workers to be vaccinated." — Charles Ballard, professsor of economics at Michigan State University, on the state of the economy in the first half of the year. For the foodservice industry, things can't get better fast enough. (USA Today)