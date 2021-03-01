By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For January 7
Check Out Burger King's New Look
For the first time in more than 20 years, the chain is rebranding itself. We’re talking the whole enchilada — or the whole Whopper, in this case — as the rebrand will include a new logo, packaging, restaurant merchandise, menu boards and more.
Looking to Expand? Check Out These Growth Areas
According to U-Haul, plenty of people are moving to Tennessee and several cities in the Southeast. Should foodservice operators follow them?
That's the discount that White Castle is offering for a limited time to its new and existing loyalty program members, known as Craver Nation, who order food through its app. Customers can use the offer as many times as they want to. Is this Slider heaven or what?
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"In-N-Out burger joint plans spur traffic fears in Beaverton."
— A headline in the Portland Tribune for a story reporting on the possibility of the wildly popular hamburger chain opening a location in Beaverton, Ore., a suburb of Portland. While In-N-Out's popularity keeps growing, the California-based company is carrying some baggage these days: fear of gridlock for wherever it opens.
