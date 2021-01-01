Who Are Your 'Nontraditional' Competitors? And what can you learn from them? ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser

UNSUBSCRIBE
Supply Chain Best Practices logo

Your Inspiration For January 11

If You Can’t Beat ’em, Then Learn from ’em

New year, new disruptions? Let’s be real and admit we can count on it. In fact, some of those disruptions could take the form of “nontraditional” competitors.
Read Article

Wanted: A Few (or Several) Good Suppliers

Now that your holiday shopping is behind you for another year, it might be time to turn your attention to shopping for something entirely different: new suppliers. If so, you are not alone.
Read Article

By the Numbers

25%

Only one-quarter of surveyed executives told Gartner that they actively collect data about their customers' expectations, preferences and aversions, and perform customer journey mapping to anticipate changes in demand. 

Quote/Unquote:

"There is definitely a balancing act with new suppliers coming in versus 'hey, let me go back to my current partners and make sure we exhaust every avenue we can.' That’s what I do first. I want to keep it with that partner because they know me, they understand me, they know the quality I want."

— East Coast Wings COO Tom Scalese, as quoted in a recent Oracle NetSuite blog.

Watch This

It's a New Year, in Case You Didn't Notice

Here are five things to focus on in 2021.
See Video

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences