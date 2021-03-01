By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For January 11
Restaurant Industry Continues to Persevere
If December customer transactions are any indication, business is improving on some fronts, according to market researcher The NPD Group. But there's still a long way to go.
KFC Ups its Ante in Chicken Sandwich Wars
The chain is finally rolling out a new offering to compete in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars.
That’s the percentage of sales for fine- dining restaurants that came from travelers and visitors from June through November 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. In a normal year, travelers and visitors account for 41% of fine-dining restaurants' sales.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"Our stated goal since Impossible Foods’ founding has always been to drive down prices through economies of scale, reach price parity and then undercut the price of conventional ground beef from cows. Less than a year ago, we cut foodservice prices by 15%. [Jan 6's] price cut is just the latest — not the last — step toward making the food system sustainable. Stay tuned."
— Patrick O. Brown, founder and CEO of Redwood City, Calif.-based Impossible Foods, which dropped its prices for U.S. foodservice distributors by 15% last week, the second time it has done so in a year. Impossible Foods manufactures plant-based foods, including the Impossible Burger.
