By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "Our stated goal since Impossible Foods’ founding has always been to drive down prices through economies of scale, reach price parity and then undercut the price of conventional ground beef from cows. Less than a year ago, we cut foodservice prices by 15%. [Jan 6's] price cut is just the latest — not the last — step toward making the food system sustainable. Stay tuned." — Patrick O. Brown, founder and CEO of Redwood City, Calif.-based Impossible Foods, which dropped its prices for U.S. foodservice distributors by 15% last week, the second time it has done so in a year. Impossible Foods manufactures plant-based foods, including the Impossible Burger.