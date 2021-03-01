Foodservice-Wednesday-Jan. 13 Love will still be in the air at White Castle on Feb. 19 ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Daily Inspiration For January 13

Trends ‘Show Restaurateurs’ Resiliency, Innovation and Commitment’

For its “2020 Top Food & Menu Trends,” the National Restaurant Association surveyed 6,000 restaurant operators and gleaned consumer preferences from a survey of 1,000 adults.
Despite the Virus, White Castle Will Still be Spreading the Love on Valentine’s Day

Fast-food operator won't be transforming dining rooms into fine-dining establishments on Feb. 19, but love will still be in the socially distanced air.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Looking ahead, we are targeting an acceleration of new Shack development and expect to open a total of 35 to 40 domestic company-operated Shacks in 2021, with timing more toward the back half of the year due to COVID-related volatility. We are planning to step up unit growth for fiscal 2022 to open a total of 45 to 50 new domestic company-operated Shacks. Additionally, we expect to open 15 to 20 new licensed Shacks in fiscal 2021 and 20 to 25 new licensed Shacks in fiscal 2022."

Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, on the New York City-based foodservice operator’s post-pandemic growth plans for this year and 2022.

Product Spotlight

There’s a Reason Krispy Kreme is Introducing Mini Doughnuts

The chain wants its customers to remember that no accomplishment is too small to celebrate ... with sweet treats.
Watch This

Why These Chicago Restaurant Owners Are Being Bashed

But one owner tells WGN News in Chicago that her restaurant shouldn't suffer just because she attended protest in Washington, D.C., last week.
