Today's Quote/Unquote: "Looking ahead, we are targeting an acceleration of new Shack development and expect to open a total of 35 to 40 domestic company-operated Shacks in 2021, with timing more toward the back half of the year due to COVID-related volatility. We are planning to step up unit growth for fiscal 2022 to open a total of 45 to 50 new domestic company-operated Shacks. Additionally, we expect to open 15 to 20 new licensed Shacks in fiscal 2021 and 20 to 25 new licensed Shacks in fiscal 2022." — Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, on the New York City-based foodservice operator’s post-pandemic growth plans for this year and 2022.