Your Daily Inspiration For January 14
AHS

How Walmart Plans to Take Grocery Delivery to Another Level

Retailer will soon begin testing temperature-controlled smart boxes to "deliver fresh groceries to a customer’s front door any time of the day, whether they’re home or not."
Why More Retailers Aim to Fully Automate Fulfillment Centers in the Next Year

Usage of pop-up distribution centers (DCs), dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers will also double as retailers pivot to customer-driven commerce, according to a study by Blue Yonder.
Would an Amazon-Like Approach Help the Vaccine Rollout?

As of Jan. 12, the United States has managed to jab fewer than 3% of its people’s arms. Amazon can deliver to 70% of the U.S. population on the same or next day.
By the Numbers

12.3%

That’s how much same-store sales grew for Albertsons Cos. in the 2020 fiscal third quarter when compared to the same quarter last year. Digital sales growth soared 225%. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,253 retail food and drug stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb and others.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

"The U.S. consumer book market looks very different today than it did back in April. Sales growth came in waves, from the sudden need to educate kids at home to the super-heated political cycle. All of the additional time people spent at home created a big appetite for reading, including huge spikes in sales of cookbooks and do-it-yourself books, which helped people stay entertained and engaged."

— Kristen McLean, books industry analyst for market researcher The NPD Group, on U.S. print book sales, which had their best year in 2020 since 2010. Growth occurred across every major category, including adult non-fiction, adult fiction, juvenile and teen categories, according to NPD. Unit-sales volume in 2020 rose 8.2% year over year to reach 751 million units.

Product Spotlight

What Happens When SONIC and Slim Jim Get Together?

Two entities team up to create the SONIC Chili Cheese Coney flavored Slim Jim, which features 11 grams of protein per stick.
