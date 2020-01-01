By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For January 14 How Walmart Plans to Take Grocery Delivery to Another Level Retailer will soon begin testing temperature-controlled smart boxes to "deliver fresh groceries to a customer’s front door any time of the day, whether they’re home or not." Read Article

Why More Retailers Aim to Fully Automate Fulfillment Centers in the Next Year Usage of pop-up distribution centers (DCs), dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers will also double as retailers pivot to customer-driven commerce, according to a study by Blue Yonder. Read Article

Would an Amazon-Like Approach Help the Vaccine Rollout? As of Jan. 12, the United States has managed to jab fewer than 3% of its people’s arms. Amazon can deliver to 70% of the U.S. population on the same or next day. Read Article

