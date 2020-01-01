By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For January 14
|
|
|
|
How Walmart Plans to Take Grocery Delivery to Another Level
|
|
Retailer will soon begin testing temperature-controlled smart boxes to "deliver fresh groceries to a customer’s front door any time of the day, whether they’re home or not."
|
|
|
Why More Retailers Aim to Fully Automate Fulfillment Centers in the Next Year
|
|
Usage of pop-up distribution centers (DCs), dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers will also double as retailers pivot to customer-driven commerce, according to a study by Blue Yonder.
|
|
|
Would an Amazon-Like Approach Help the Vaccine Rollout?
|
|
As of Jan. 12, the United States has managed to jab fewer than 3% of its people’s arms. Amazon can deliver to 70% of the U.S. population on the same or next day.